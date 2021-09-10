Beckley man charged with murder after woman’s body found

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A Raleigh County man is behind bars after a woman's body was found in Beckley on Wednesday.



Ronald Jerry McClung of Beckley was charged Friday with the murder of Tonya Adkins.



According to detectives, Adkins was reported missing by her family in mid-August. Detectives were able to locate her remains in a wooded area off of New River Drive in Beckley.

In addition to murder, McClung was also charged in the sexual assault of Adkins.



The case is being investigated by Det. Suman at the Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept.

