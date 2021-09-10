West Virginia University expands mask requirements

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University says it is expanding its mask mandate to include all indoor campus spaces. Officials said masks will be required beginning Monday in all buildings and facilities regardless of vaccination status through Oct. 6. That’s when public health conditions will be reevaluated. Last month, the university began requiring masks to be worn in classrooms and labs, citing several factors, including that not enough students and employees have submitted proof that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The school said on Friday that the move is precautionary due to the recent significant increase of COVID-19 cases in West Virginia.