Adventure On! Freedom Festival to honor 9/11, first responders, and military personnel

GLEN JEAN, W. Va. (WVVA) - The first-ever Adventure On! Freedom Fest began at the Summit Bechtel Reserve on Friday.

The three-day festival features various activities, but on Saturday, they are paying tribute to those who lost their lives on 9-11.

Ryan King, a business development officer at the Summit, said they plan to do this through a freedom flag ceremony, aiming to educate the younger generations who may not remember September 11, 2001.

"They a lot of times don't grasp what happened, they don't understand, they don't understand why we were at war for the last twenty years in the global war on terrorism, so it's a good way for us to be able to educate the next generation for them to understand, and so we can prevent uh, an attack like this from ever happening again," said King.

It is not just about honoring those who lost their lives on 9-11, but also active duty military members, veterans, first-responders, and those who will serve in the future.

According to Bill Garrett, the director of business development for the Summit, they also have a military swearing-in on Saturday evening.

He said these events honor those who have sacrificed for our country and those who are preparing to serve our country.

"The folks who have been sacrificing, for the last twenty years to keep us safe whether it's at home or abroad, really need a pat on the back, for what the service that they do for our country," said Garrett. "For us, it's about the past and what the folks have done for us, uh and the future service to our country as well."

The military swearing-in and freedom flag ceremony are followed by a free concert by the band "Lonestar."

The festivities begin at 7 PM on Saturday.

The concert is free, but parking costs $15 per car.

Anyone interested in attending should use the Glen Jean entrance to the Summit.