Bluefield State Football wins first game since 1980

Elizabeth City, N.C. (WVVA) - 14,938 days ago, the Bluefield State College football team beat West Liberty 21-8. That was the last win for the Big Blue on the gridiron.

That was, until Saturday.

For the first time since 1980, Bluefield State football is in the win column with a victory over Elizabeth State 35-27. The Big Blue trailed 21-0 in the first half but would tie the game up going into the second half, and ultimately come from behind to win. After the game, head coach Tony Coxum took in the historic victory.

"It means so much for (Bluefield)," Coaxum said. "It just means so much to the community, and I know it just validates that this was the right thing. To get the program back. And it makes us hungry to keep going it and stacking wins and keep this thing going and keep moving forward."

Next up for the Big Blue is a road game with Johnson C. Smith on September 18th.