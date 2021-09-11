China pledges 3 million COVID vaccine shots to Vietnam

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — China plans to donate 3 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine to Vietnam. The Chinese foreign minister made the pledge Saturday as he wrapped up a two-day visit to Hanoi. The visit comes amid a virus lockdown in Vietnam to contain a COVID-19 surge. Vietnam’s prime minister also said the two countries should use dialogue to work out any differences, state broadcaster VTV reported. Vietnam has previously accused China of obstructing its gas exploration activities in the South China Sea. Japan’s defense minister was also in Hanoi on Saturday, where he signed a deal allowing Japan to give Vietnam defense equipment and technology.