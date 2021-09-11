Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Beallsville, Ohio 49, Hundred 6
Bridgeport 54, Liberty Harrison 6
Buckhannon-Upshur 27, Philip Barbour 16
Cameron 44, New Matamoras Frontier, Ohio 6
Clay-Battelle 49, Valley Wetzel 8
East Hardy 46, Tucker County 0
Fairmont Senior 20, North Marion 14
Frankfort 21, Washington 0
George Washington 35, Hurricane 14
Gilmer County 39, Wirt County 12
Greenbrier West 32, Pocahontas County 0
Hedgesville 28, East Fairmont 0
Herbert Hoover 48, Nitro 0
Huntington 21, Cabell Midland 17
Jefferson 47, Musselman 12
John Marshall 48, Preston 7
Lewis County 22, Elkins 8
Lincoln 27, Grafton 7
Lincoln County 50, Ripley 21
Logan 27, Wayne 20
Man 49, Westside 14
Martinsburg 58, Sherando, Va. 7
Midland Trail 33, Meadow Bridge 0
Montcalm 20, Paden City 14
Parkersburg 28, Capital 20
Parkersburg South 61, Woodrow Wilson 13
Point Pleasant 66, Mingo Central 28
Preston 48, John Marshall 7
Princeton 55, Oak Hill 30
Ritchie County 50, Wahama 48
Robert C. Byrd 31, Greenbrier East 16
Scott 48, Sissonville 21
Sherman 35, River View 18
South Charleston 55, St. Albans 0
Spring Mills 51, Hampshire 7
Spring Valley 63, Riverside 26
Tazewell, Va. 22, Mount View 18
Tygarts Valley 43, Webster County 14
Tyler Consolidated 40, South Harrison 0
University 52, Brooke 20
Weir 19, Wintersville Indian Creek, Ohio 13
Williamstown 35, Ravenswood 8
Willow Wood Symmes Valley, Ohio 55, Tug Valley 7
Winfield 28, Chapmanville 24
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Keyser vs. Oak Glen, ppd.
Millersport, Ohio vs. Trinity, ppd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com