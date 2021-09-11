Local motorcycle club places a wreath in honor of 9/11 victims

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WVVA) - A local motorcycle club in Beckley gathered on Saturday morning to remember the events of 9/11.

The Iron Pigs Motorcycle Club placed a wreath in front of Beckley’s 9/11 memorial.

The group is made up mostly of first responders.

Mike Harper, the road captain of the club, aided in clean-up efforts at ground zero.

He said putting the wreath out is important to him and other group police officers and firefighters, as many first responders perished that day.

"[For] Each one of us, it has a different meaning to it, because so many police officers and and firemen died that day, and it just seemed like the right thing to do,” said Harper.

Harper said each year they take the time to remember those who died in 9-11, but this was their way of commemorating the 20th anniversary of this event.