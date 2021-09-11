Ramey and Red Cross give away car to blood donor

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Ramey and the Red Cross teamed up for their annual blood drive car giveaway and one person walked away this morning with a 2015 Chevy Sonic.

A group of randomly selected blood donors were invited to play a 'Ramey' version of bingo. The first person to get 'Ramey' won the car and that person was Karen Walker. "I'm excited, very excited. I've been saying I wanted to go play bingo but I didn't realize it was going to be for a car." said Walker.

This is the fourteenth year of the giveaway and now Walker has a new car all for simply donating her blood to save lives. You can still give the gift of life just go to redcross.org to find a blood drive near you.