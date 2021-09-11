Story tellers gather to tell the stories of the past

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Heritage Festival is back this year and started the day off by remembering those victims of 9/11. The Mercer County Veterans Honor Guard held a speech and performed a gun salute to honor those who perished 20 years ago.

Mercer County Veterans Honor Guard at festival

"We rang the bell for the five West Virginians and the three thousand individuals that passed and for the thirteen marines who were killed recently. We fired a rifle volley which is three shots." said Co-commander of the guard, David Bailey.

Some of the story tellers portrayed life during the Civil War including Abraham Lincoln's short, yet infamous Gettysburg Address.

Photo of Abraham Lincoln

"He had the most difficult job I think to perform as president, other than Washington. Lincoln stated that when he left Springfield: I go, I leave my home. I face a situation more difficult than that which faced George Washington." said History Portrayer, Sidney Hendrick.

Cannon balls and alcoholic beverages a pirate would use

Some of the other history portrayers showed life during the French and Indian War and even the adventurous life of a pirate.