Strong typhoon increases in force as it heads toward Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s weather bureau is warning of high winds and heavy rain as Typhoon Chanthu roars toward the island and says the storm’s center is likely to pass its east coast instead of hitting land. The bureau issued a typhoon warning for the southern half of Taiwan after Chanthu passed through Philippine waters with sustained winds of 135 mph and higher gusts. The Taiwanese and Philippine weather agencies said forecasters expect Chanthu to pass Taiwan’s east on Sunday but its outer edge should dump rain on the island.