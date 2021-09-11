Sunny skies and highs on the rise

Today was a pretty similar day to yesterday, just a bit warmer out there. Temperatures topped off in the 70s and 80s and we had mostly sunny skies throughout the day. We will stay dry tonight with mostly clear conditions and lows bottoming out in the 50s for most.

New day, same trend for tomorrow. Mostly sunny skies will stick around but temperatures will increase a few more degrees. Highs look to top off in the 80s for most.

To start off the work week, we hold on to those mostly sunny conditions as high pressure dominates over the area. Temperatures will top off in the 80s and 90s across the Two Virginias on Monday and Tuesday. The dry weather continues into mid-week, however, we should see slightly cooler temperatures and more clouds building in.

Spotty rain showers are possible to end our work week off but right now most look to stay dry. Make sure to catch the full forecast tonight at 6 and 11pm.