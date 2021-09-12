Effective Corbin helps Nationals avoid sweep vs. Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Patrick Corbin working seven strong innings as the Nationals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-2 to avoid a three-game sweep. Corbin (8-14) allowed two runs on four hits, striking out four with two walks. The veteran left-hander is 3-0 against the Pirates since joining Washington in 2019. Lane Thomas hit a three-run homer in the fourth off Bryse Wilson (2-7) to put the Nationals in front to stay. Luis Garcia and Alex Avila also homered for Washington. Juan Soto doubled and tripled and is hitting .407 (22 of 54) over his last 16 games.