Epic Games appeals ruling in lawsuit alleging Apple monopoly

Epic Games filed notice that is appealing a federal judge’s decision in a lawsuit alleging that Apple has been running an illegal monopoly that stifles competition. The maker of the popular Fortnite video game said in a court filing Sunday that it will take the ruling to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco. In a 185-page decision rendered Friday, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ordered Apple to dismantle a lucrative part of the competitive barricade guarding its closely run iPhone app store. But she rejected Epic’s allegations that Apple ran a monopoly. Epic’s notice of appeal said it would appeal the decision “and all orders leading to or producing that judgment.”