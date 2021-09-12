Leaders reflect on first Adventure On! Freedom Fest

GLEN JEAN, W. Va. (WVVA) - The first Adventure On Freedom Fest came to an end on Sunday.

The event featured vendors and zip-lining, among other activities.

Although leaders do not know precisely how many people attended, they said they had a good turnout.

The General Manager of the Summit Bechtel Reserve, Patrick Sterrett, said they are planning to make some changes next year to help the event grow.

He said the goal is to show the community what the Summit has to offer.

"We don't feel we got the full potential in the first year, but you have to, you have to start this, and we want the local community here in West Virginia to feel like the Summit Bechtel Reserve is part of their home, and part of their backyard," said Sterrett.

He added that they plan to continue hosting this event for years to come.