Saturday’s Scores

12:28 am Virginia sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Archbishop Curley, Md. 31, Bishop O’Connell 10

Armstrong 68, John Marshall 0

Blue Ridge School 50, Hargrave Military 13

Booker T. Washington 48, Lakeland 28

Greenbrier Christian 37, Broadwater Academy 28

Hampton 32, Woodside 6

Independence 42, Bishop Ireton 6

John Handley 48, Spotswood 6

Potomac School 22, St. John Paul the Great 0

The Covenant School 48, Randolph-Macon Academy 24

Unity Reed 28, Woodbridge 7

Va. Episcopal 46, Southampton Academy 20

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Associated Press

