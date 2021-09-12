Skip to Content

Waller went from Ravens practice squad to Raiders star

Virginia news from the Associated Press

Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson made a key discovery before his last game against the Baltimore Ravens. Olson spotted Darren Waller working out as a practice squad player for Baltimore and told coach Jon Gruden how impressive Waller looked. The Raiders then signed Waller away from the Ravens two days later and he has developed into one of the top tight ends in the NFL. The Ravens will get to see that up close when they visit the Raiders in the season opener. 



Associated Press

