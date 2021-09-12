Weather on repeat next few days

We saw mostly sunny skies out there once again today. Temperatures were warmer topping off in the 70s and 80s. Dry conditions stick around into the overnight hours and lows will only be getting down into the 60s tonight.

Mostly sunny skies are expected tomorrow as well. It looks to be a very similar day to today, just a bit warmer with highs in the 80s. Tuesday looks to be the warmest day with highs in the 80s and even a few 90s around the area.

On Wednesday, a few hit-or-miss showers are possible but most look to stay dry. Temperatures will continue to be in the 80s as well.

Thursday's forecast has a bit of uncertainty with it. Right now, it looks like some isolated showers are possible, however, some models are hinting that the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicholas could approach our area. This is still a very uncertain forecast as the position of the high pressure, a low off the Carolina coast, and Nicholas will all determine what weather we receive.

On Friday and into the weekend most look to stay dry, but a few isolated showers cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will continue to be above average. Make sure to catch the full forecast tonight at 6 and 11pm.