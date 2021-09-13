Amid record-breaking week for the Delta variant in W.Va., all- time highs recorded for children with the virus

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) Amid a record-breaking week for the Delta variant, the Mountain State is also setting all-time highs when it comes to the number of kids infected with the virus.



While the research shows that children tend to fare better than adults when it comes to COVID-19, West Virginia has seen some under the age of 17 hospitalized in recent weeks.



"Last week was the first week it surpassed the peak we've seen during any time during the Pandemic," said Dr. Anita Stewart, Fayette County's Health Officer.



Dr. Stewart said the hardest hit age group is for those under the age of 12. That age group has yet to receive the green light from federal regulators to get the vaccine.



During Governor Jim Justice's Monday press conference, Dr. Ayne Amjad confirmed that there have been some children hospitalized during the latest surge.



"If your kids are in a school group, wear masks if possible because we are seeing large numbers in the school age population."



It is a trend that Dr. Stewart is also seeing on the ground level in Fayette County, where some children have been hospitalized from complications of the virus.



"We have had a few hospitalized and kids are certainly spreading that to family members. It's been nothing too severe but it's nothing I want my children to have."



In addition to mask wearing and vaccinations, the Fayette County Health Dept. is now offering testing at its mobile lab four days a week to curb the spread.



"We don't take insurance. It's all free. We just want to see people step up to protect their communities."



The Fayette County Health Dept. Mobile Lab is offering testing behind the MedExpress on Maple Lane in Fayetteville every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. The Health Dept. is also offering testing on Tuesdays at the Boy Scout Ruby Welcome Center during those same hours.