Child endangerment charge follows toddler’s car crash death

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia man has been charged with child endangerment after a 2-year-old died while riding unrestrained on his lap when his car crashed earlier this year. Fairfax County Police said Monday that they charged the 41-year-old Woodbridge man with child endangerment, reckless driving and driving without a license. The crash occurred July 29. Police say the man was driving on Backlick Road in Springfield when he crashed into a traffic pole. He then struck two pickup trucks, including a head-on collision with a Ford F-350. The child died two weeks after the crash.