Coast Guard: Swimmer missing at Dam Neck Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — The Coast Guard says a 23-year-old man went missing while swimming at Dam Neck Beach. WAVY-TV reports that officials said the man was last seen going under the surface of the water while swimming on Saturday evening. Crews from Coast Guard Stations in Little Creek and Elizabeth City, Virginia Beach Fire Department, Virginia Beach Marine Patrol and the Virginia Marine Resources Commission all responded to the incident. Officials say the Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire Department recovered a body Sunday evening that matches the description of the missing man.