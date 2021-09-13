COVID-19 Booster shots are available now. But, who is eligible for the third dose?

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va (WVVA)- The Biden administration is heading into the last week before a potential third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine could be readily available to the public. However, According to West Virginia Coronavirus Czar Clay Marsh. The booster is facing some opposition on capital hill.

"From the booster standpoint, right now The Food and Drug Administration and the C-D-C have not given authorization for boosters."

The stall in the rollout comes as Doctor Ana-Maria Henao-Restrepo said in a statement. "Even if some gain can ultimately be obtained from boosting," the world should focus on getting shots to unvaccinated people."

Dr. Marsh claims, the initial vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna could be fading in potency for the public. "What's been demonstrated, particularly for the Pfizer vaccine. That there has been a reduction in potency of the vaccine. That basically puts more people at risk to becoming infected."

Right now, Those who are Immunocompromised are currently eligible for a COVID booster and administrator Roger Topping of The Mercer County Health Department says, all it takes is a doctor's note.

"All they need to do is if they have a note from their physician of their symptoms, or the cause. Then all they need to do is bring it with them and come to a clinic. We will give them their booster shot."

For more information on if you can get your booster shot. You can visit the CDC's website and go through their criteria for your third dose.