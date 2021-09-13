COVID hospitalizations, cases set records in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The number of positive cases and people hospitalized for the coronavirus in West Virginia have smashed records. There were about 8,860 confirmed virus cases last week, breaking the weekly record set in January. The 852 people hospitalized for the virus broke the mark set on Jan. 5. Gov. Jim Justice on Monday scolded residents who continue to balk at receiving COVID-19 vaccines. Justice introduced Linda Lanier, who said her adult son refused to get vaccinated and contracted the virus while on vacation. Lanier’s son has been in a Charleston hospital for weeks and remains on a ventilator. She says he listened to nonsense on social media and regrets not getting vaccinated.