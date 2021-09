SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) The National Park Service (NPS) confirms one person has died while participating in a commercial rafting trip on the Gauley River.



A spokesperson for the agency confirmed it happened on Friday, after the person got stuck under a rock.



After an intense rescue mission, the spokesperson said crews were able to locate the person around 5 p.m.



Friday also happened to be the first day of Gauley Season.