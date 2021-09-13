Dispatch reports 13 gas-related calls in Beaver since July

BEAVER, W. Va. (WVVA) - On Sunday night, the McDonalds restaurant in Beaver was evacuated due to a gas smell.

According to Raleigh County Dispatch, the call reporting a gas smell came in around 8:00 PM Sunday.

Upon further investigation, dispatchers said they found nothing out of the ordinary, and there were no injuries.

Tensions in this community are high when it comes to the smell of gas because just a few months ago, a gas-related explosion happened in the same block near Ritter Drive.

The blast destroyed a business and sent one person to the hospital on July 18. The cause was determined to be a natural gas leak in the sewer line.

We reached out to Mountaineer Gas Company for any update on that explosion. They did not provide a comment relating to that.

However, dispatchers in Raleigh county confirm thirteen calls relating to gas smells in the Beaver area since the gas explosion in July.

Anytime there is a gas smell, people are advised to evacuate the location and get to fresh air because it’s better to be safe than sorry.

WVVA News reached out to the health department to find out what health impacts smelling gas can have on people's health.

Those symptoms include headache, dizziness, nausea, eye and throat irritation, breathing problems, chest or stomach pain, vision problems, and long-term impacts to the lungs. If the leak is caused by liquid or depressed gas, skin blisters can also be a symptom.