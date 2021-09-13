“Fake Fall” has ended; Summer heat returns this week

Ridging high pressure at the surface and aloft will keep temps warmer-than average and more Summer-like in the coming days. Today has been a warm one, and tonight will be as well, with low temps falling into the upper 50s and low 60s. Besides a few patchy clouds and areas of fog, we look to stay dry overnight.

Tuesday looks mainly dry as well, but with slightly more cloud cover and the chance for a late-day or evening stray shower/storm. Most will still get by with a rain free day, but high pressure shifting to the east will allow for a more southerly/southwesterly flow tomorrow and Wednesday. We'll be warm and muggy tomorrow, with highs in the upper 70s-mid 80s for most.

By Wednesday, we'll be growing more unsettled as a cold front begins to head our way from the west. We look to see more scattered showers and thunderstorms with locally heavy rain at times, so stay weather aware into midweek. Though severe weather looks unlikely, localized flooding cannot be ruled out in spots. High temps will be in the upper 80s and low 90s through midweek, and lows should flirt with the 60 degree mark for the next several nights as well.

TROPICAL STORM NICHOLAS looks to make landfall overnight and into early Tuesday morning, bringing flooding rains and gusty winds to parts of Texas and Lousiana overnight. There is still uncertainty in the track of this storm after it makes landfall. Regardless if it were to make a direct impact on the Applachians later this week-into the weekend, we will be at least seeing daily pop-up showers and storms with this tropical moisture available....tune in tonight to WVVA news at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!