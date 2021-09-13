Fence returning to Capitol amid ‘online chatter’ about rally

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional security officials have approved the reinstallation of a temporary fence around the Capitol as they prepare for a Saturday rally in defense of the insurrectionists who stormed the building on Jan. 6. The Capitol Police said in a statement that it is “aware of concerning online chatter” about the demonstration. While it is still unclear how large the rally will be, security officials who were overwhelmed and underprepared during the January attack of former President Donald Trump’s supporters say they will be ready if there is unrest. A similar fence was erected just after Jan. 6 and taken down in July.