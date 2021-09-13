Skip to Content

No. 15 Hokies TE Mitchell to have season-ending knee surgery

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente says tight end James Mitchell will have knee surgery and miss the rest of the season. The preseason All-ACC first team tight end took a low hit on a run from the 2-yard line late in the second quarter of the Hokies’ 35-14 victory against Middle Tennessee on Saturday. Fuente says the injury did not initially appear serious, but an MRI showed otherwise. Mitchell had five catches for 42 yards and a touchdown this season. He has 52 catches and 12 touchdowns in his career. Virginia Tech plays at West Virginia on Saturday.

