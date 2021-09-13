Patriot’s Day ceremony at Hickory Square held in honor of 20th anniversary of 9/11

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA)-The Patriot Day ceremony -- held over the weekend in Bluefield west Virginia’s Hickory Square was a success --according to organizers.

The event started with a word from the city's mayor - followed by a presentation of colors by the Montcalm High School Junior-ROTC -- the national anthem and then the pledge of allegiance, all to honor the lives lost on September 11, 2001.

A Fireman's Prayer - last call Bell Ceremony and the singing of "God Bless America" closed out the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 City of Blue Field, West Virginia's Patriot Day Ceremony.

Bluefield, West Virginia’s City ambassador Marie Blackwell says it was a day of remembrance.

"Just the camaraderie of the whole community that came out for support this event, and what that event meant to those people,” she said. “It was just a wonderful way to express our feelings for what happened that day.”