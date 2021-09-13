Staying warmer than normal throughout this week; humidity returns

Great day to get outdoors and feel the summer-like temperatures. Highs today will be much warmer than normal in the 80s;.

Dew points will continue to rise into the low-mid 60s allowing us to feel humid outdoors.

High pressure is our primary weather maker today keeping us dry. A mix of sun and clouds are expected as some moisture is near the viewing area, but overall we are considering today mostly sunny.

We do have a weather nuisance for the next few days as haze returns thanks to the smoke from the wildfires out west.

Overnight we remain dry with temperatures in the 60s. Our Tuesday remains warmer than normal with temperatures climbing into the 80s and near 90 for the lower elevations. Most of us should stay dry all day tomorrow, but a stray shower is possible to form in the evening and overnight.

Wednesday brings some spotty rain and isolated storms with warmer than normal temperatures. Rain chances slightly increase on Thursday, but still some of the area could stay dry. We are keeping our eyes on Nicholas and how that could possibly bring us rain later this week into this weekend. Some models are showing the main batch of rain staying south with a few showers stretching into our region. This is something we will continue to monitor especially as it makes landfall as a Tropical Storm in Texas sometime late today into Tuesday morning.