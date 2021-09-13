Tropical Storm Nicholas threatens Gulf Coast with heavy rain

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicholas is expected to strengthen as it heads for the Gulf Coast. Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami say coastal areas of Texas, Mexico and Louisiana could see heavy rain and floods. Early Monday, Nicholas had top winds around 50 mph. Tropical storm warnings have been issued for coastal Texas. Nicholas is expected to produce storm total rainfall of up to 10 inches across portions of coastal Texas into southwest Louisiana through midweek. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches were expected through Monday over the eastern portions of the Mexican state of Tamaulipas.