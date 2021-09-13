West Virginia Book Festival will be virtual event

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Officials say this year’s West Virginia Book Festival has decided to go virtual due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the free event will still be held Oct. 22-23 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, but events will be hosted online. Festival co-chair Sarah Mitchell said in a statement that health and safety are top priorities so in-person activities have been canceled. She says the virtual events will still allow book lovers to engage with literary guests. Some of the authors scheduled to appear include Pulitzer Prize winner Colson Whitehead, bestselling author and West Virginia native Homer Hickam and children’s author Jon Scieszka.