Firefighters advance on blaze that shut California highway

CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have reopened nearly all lanes of a major Southern California highway as firefighters made progress on a wildfire that jumped across the road. The fire erupted Saturday on a dry hillside near Castaic in northern Los Angeles County and grew to more than half a square mile, prompting highway authorities to temporarily shut a stretch of Interstate 5. Officials said Sunday the fire was 63% contained, adding that firefighters are making progress with the help of water-dropping aircraft and an aggressive ground attack. Meanwhile, a fire that erupted Sunday afternoon prompted Mendocino County authorities to evacuate parts of Calpella, a community on the Russian River about 6 miles north of Ukiah.