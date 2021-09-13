WVa conference to discuss ex-hospital worker’s murder case

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in West Virginia will conduct a conference next month to discuss the methods used to land a conviction in patient deaths at a veterans hospital. Former nursing assistant Reta Mays was sentenced to seven consecutive life terms in prison earlier this year. She admitted to intentionally injecting patients with unprescribed insulin at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg. The conference will be held Oct. 14 at West Virginia University’s law school in Morgantown. It will consist of examining the clinical, forensic, psychiatry and legal prosecution techniques in the case. Space is limited and the deadline to register for in-person attendance is Tuesday.