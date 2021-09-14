Aery Aviation plans $15.3M expansion in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Aery Aviation plans to spend $15.3 million to expand its Newport News headquarters, a project that will create 211 new jobs. Gov. Ralph Northam announced the expansion Tuesday. It includes a new 60,000-square-foot hangar facility with access to the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport runway and an engineering technology center to expand capabilities in maintenance and modification services for its clients. Aery, which was founded in 2016, provides aerospace design, engineering, systems integration, modifications, certification, maintenance, and flight operations solutions for domestic and foreign governments and corporations and individuals in the private sector.