Airport leader talks importance of federal funding for airport operations

BEAVER, W. Va. (WVVA) - Thanks to federal funding, the Beckley Raleigh County Memorial Airport will continue offering flights through Contour Airlines for the next four years.

This federal funding comes as part of a partnership between the airline, the federal government, and this airport and the one in Parkersburg.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin also helped secure more than four million dollars for both airports over the next five years.

Tom Cochran, the General Manager at the Beckley Raleigh County Memorial Airport, said this funding is the lifeline to provide this jet service in our region.

"It's a big deal for us to be able to do this, uh kind of service in a rural community, to be able to economic development as well as leisure and business travel," said Cochran.

The airport operates two flights a day to Charlotte-Douglas International Airport in North Carolina.