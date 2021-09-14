Alaska Democratic lawmaker apologizes after Nazi comment

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska lawmaker is apologizing after saying Nazi experimentation on prisoners “produced results.” State Rep. Sara Hannan, a Juneau Democrat, made the comment Saturday when House minority Republicans were attempting a vote on whether an ethics code devised after Nazi experimentation on people in World War II remains valid. Hannan apologized on social media Sunday, saying she didn’t mean to imply any support for Nazis or their tactics. She said her remarks were “incorrect, insensitive and hurtful.”