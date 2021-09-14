All Mercer County schools going remote as of Sept. 16

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Mercer County Schools announced that all schools will move to remote learning beginning on Thursday, Sept. 16.

The school system says that this decision comes from guidance from the Mercer County Health Department.

Remote learning will begin Sept. 16 and end on Friday, Sept. 24. Students will return to in person learning on Monday, Sept. 27.

Wednesday, Sept. 15 will be used to ensure students have their devices required for remote learning.

Teachers and staff will report to school as usual.

All sports practices and games are postponed during the remote learning period.

For more information, including information pertaining to meal pick up, click here.