Beckley council to vote on resolution to give vaccinated employees 500 dollar bonus

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The City of Beckley may follow Charleston in offering an incentive to city employees who get the vaccine.



Councilmembers will be voting on Tuesday night on a resolution that would give city employees who have had the shot a $500 reward. Those who have yet to receive the shot but choose to do so before November 2nd would also be eligible under the resolution.



Councilman Tom Sopher helped push the measure forward.



"If we can set precedents and get 80, 90 percent vaccinated, maybe this will inspire other people to get vaccinated. Before we can beat the Coronavirus, we have to get herd immunity and we're just not there yet."



That vote is happening at council's regularly scheduled meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.



Unlike an ordinance, a resolution does not require multiple readings before final passage.