Biden turns to Colorado to pitch investments in clean energy

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — President Joe Biden is preparing to pitch his massive domestic spending package with a visit to a renewable energy lab in Colorado. Biden is highlighting how the investments in clean energy in his massive spending package will help combat climate change. Tuesday’s trip to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Denver will cap off the president’s two-day swing to the West, and offer him the chance to continue linking the need to pass the massive spending package to the urgent threat posed by climate change. Biden did that Monday by visiting areas of Idaho and California ravaged by wildfires.