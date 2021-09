BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield State College football team is coming off its first win in 41 years.

But the team is shifting its focus to Week 3. The Big Blue will play on the road for the second week in a row.

The team plays at Johnson C. Smith on Saturday at 6 PM. It's the team's first night game of the season, and Head Coach Tony Coaxum said he's excited for the team to play under the lights.