COVID-19 shuts in-person classes in 2 West Virginia counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The new school year had barely started in West Virginia when two counties were forced to move courses online temporarily due to a surge in coronavirus cases. Preston County Schools shut down in-person learning effective Tuesday. Students will return to school Sept. 27. And in Calhoun County, schools were closed last week due to a high number of absences. Students are set to go back on Thursday. Some schools in at least five other counties were closed Tuesday due to a lack of available staffing or a high number of absences. Fifty-three of the state’s 55 counties now require masks in schools.