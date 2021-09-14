Florida congressional candidate says rival threatened life

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Trial testimony shows a former political rival of a Republican Florida congressional candidate made repeated threats to “take her out,” even claiming he could summon a supposed Russian and Ukrainian hit squad to kill her. The testimony came Tuesday in a stalking case against former GOP candidate William Braddock brought by the candidate, Anna Paulina Luna. Luna says she was horrified after learning of the threats through several acquaintances who had communicated with Braddock, who quit his 2021 congressional campaign in July. Luna is again seeking the District 13 seat being vacated by Democrat Charlie Crist, who’s running for governor.