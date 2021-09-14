Haiti prosecutor asks judge to charge, probe PM in slaying

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s chief prosecutor has asked a judge to charge Prime Minister Ariel Henry in the slaying of the president and asked other officials to bar him from leaving the country. The order filed Tuesday by Port-au-Prince prosecutor Bed-Ford Claude comes on the same day that he had requested Henry meet with him and explain why a key suspect in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse called him twice just hours after the killing. A spokesman for Henry could not immediately be reached for comment.