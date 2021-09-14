Hazy sunshine again today; cold front brings some rain for Wednesday

Temperatures today will head into the upper 70s and the 80s. Dew points will again be in the 60s allowing us to feel sticky while outdoors. High pressure sticks around continuing to bring dry conditions during the day today.

Moisture will start to push in this evening giving an opportunity for a stray shower or two to form. Even an isolated storm isn't out of the question. Majority of the area will stay dry though.

Overnight some patchy fog is possible to develop with temperatures in the 60s.

A cold front will cross through on Wednesday bringing scattered showers and isolated storms. Showers will be hit-or-miss throughout the day. Better chances for formation of storms will be during the second half of our work day and some rain will continue overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Some storms tomorrow could be stronger producing gusty winds and heavy downpours.

Moisture will continue to try and hang around our area all thanks to Nicholas and even a system that is trying to form into a tropical system off towards the east coast may bring some rain into our area throughout this week. Both of these systems will NOT have a direct impact on us, but will just help bring some shower and storm activity.