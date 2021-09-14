Hurley, Virginia takes steps to rebuild their community after flash flooding

HURLEY, Va. (WVVA)- The Floods took a tremendous toll here in Hurley, Virginia: 41 houses destroyed, 21 more facing major damage, and another 9 with less severe damage. Just a few numbers used to describe the devastation that has been brought upon Hurley, Virginia.

However, 2 weeks later, the town is seeing Improvement. Chief Deputy of the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department Eric Breeding said, crews ranging from telecommunications to water line workers are beginning the task of helping Hurley bounce back.

"September 14th, power has been restored to most people in the guesses fork area. Most of Verizon and communication lines have been restored both with AEP and Verizon. There are a couple of homes that they have to do some special work towards in order to provide service to those homes."

Last time we heard from county officials, getting clean water to those affected could take up to a year. Now, according to District Supervisor Trey Adkins, they are taking steps to implement temporary solutions until the lines are repaired.

"We're looking at utilizing a water tank that we have up in the hills of Guesses Fork, to pump back from that tank as we fill it with water trucks to supply as many homes as we can. You know there's over 300 homes in Guesses Fork."

As crews continue to weather the aftermath of the storm, volunteer help continues to roll in. Breeding says those in the community should remain strong.

Stay Strong, rely on your neighbors, rely on the people you trust, if you see anything strange or suspicious, anything that might be a scam. Please report that to the sheriff's office."