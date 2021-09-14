Prosecutor: No charges for deputy who fatally shot teen

APPALACHIA, Va. (AP) — A southwest Virginia prosecutor says no criminal charges will be filed against a sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot a 16-year-old, who stabbed him during a confrontation in July. Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp announced Tuesday that an investigation found that the deputy acted in justifiable self-defense when he shot the teen on July 17 during a search for two missing teens. As he was handcuffed, the teen boy attacked the deputy and as they struggled on the ground, the deputy fired his gun. The deputy was flown to a hospital in critical condition. The report states, the teen boy was pronounced dead on the scene and the 13-year-old girl was found uninjured in the SUV.