Raleigh General Hospital enforcing no visitor policy, effective immediately

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Raleigh General Hospital is now enforcing a no visitor/limited visitor policy effective immediately, in response to a rising number of COVID-19 cases and the increased rate of transmission across the county.

The hospital announced on their Facebook page that some exceptions will apply to the no visitor policy, including:

- Pediatric patients are permitted one parent/guardian

- Obstetric patients will be allowed to have one support person with them for entire visit

- End-of-life care: exceptions will be determined by the care team

Raleigh General Hospital says they are continuing to take all necessary precautions to keep their patients and staff safe.

COVID-19 patients will continue to be isolated, and a universal mask policy is still being enforced.

For more information on Raleigh General Hospital's response to COVID-19, click here.