Russia opposition stifled but unbowed as Duma election nears

MOSCOW (AP) — In the months before Sunday’s parliamentary election in Russia, authorities unleashed an unprecedented crackdown on the opposition, making sure the best-known and loudest Kremlin critics didn’t run. Some were barred from seeking public office under new, repressive laws. Some were forced to leave the country after threats of prosecution. Some were simply jailed. Pressure also mounted on independent media and human rights groups who were labeled as “foreign agents” and “undesirable organizations.” The embattled opposition groups admit the Kremlin has left them with few options or resources ahead of an election that is widely seen as a key to President Vladimir Putin’s effort to cement his hold on power.