Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office provides a gift that gives back

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA)- Christmas may be a couple of months away, But the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office is looking to give you a head start on decorating your tree this season.

The Sheriff's office is selling a badge shaped ornament. All proceeds will go toward "Project Lifesaver". According to Major Harold Heatley. The non-profit provides a GPS tracking device to law enforcement to locate those with cognitive disorders.

"Contact us we provide these tracking devices, we can attach them to their wrist, we can attach them to stuffed animals, we can attach them to a lot of different things. And, we offer that no charge."

The Sheriff's office said, they only have about 100 ornaments left before they sell out. If you're interested in getting your hands on these charitable decorations, you can contact the Tazewell Sheriff's Office at (276) 988-5966.