We’ll be warm, muggy, and a bit unsettled as we head into Wednesday

High pressure will hold onto to our weather pattern this evening, before a cold front slides in on Wednesday. Ahead of the front this evening, and with the more Summer-like heat, we could see a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms fire off before the day is over. Most of us will stay dry into tonight, with passing clouds, areas of fog, and lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Wednesday will bring highs again in the mid 70s to low 80s, sun & clouds, and a bit more humidity than we've felt thus far this week. As the cold front starts to approach our area, scattered showers and thunderstorms look possible during the afternoon and for a while into tomorrow night.

The risk for severe weather is low tomorrow, but not zero! The NWS SPC has our area in a marginal risk of severe storms that could produce damaging winds in excess of 58MPH or hail. Please stay weather aware!

We look to see continued pop-up hit or miss type showers/storms into the second half of the work week. Highs should stay on the warmer side for a while longer as well...

